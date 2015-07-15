UEFA Champions League Review: Dinamo Zagreb held as BATE and Celtic triumph

Luxembourg's Fola Esch held Dinamo Zagreb to a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, first-leg clash on Wednesday.

Fola were thumped 6-0 at the same stage by Dinamo two years ago but left the Croatian capital all square having taken the lead after 24 minutes, when Samir Hadji turned home from close range.

Angelo Henriquez hauled Dinamo level nine minutes before half-time but the home side could not force a win, despite Fola captain Ronny receiving a straight red card just after the hour mark.

BATE Borisov battled to a 2-1 win over Dundalk of Ireland.

Aleksandr Karnitski opened the scoring before David McMillan netted a potentially crucial away goal for Dundalk.

But BATE sealed victory on the night courtesy of a superb long-range strike from Yevgeniy Yablonskiy in the 38th minute.

Dedryck Boyata headed Celtic into the lead on his debut as the Scottish Premiership champions beat Iceland's Stjarnan 2-0.

Following Boyata's goal in the 44th minute, Stefan Johansen gave the hosts breathing space after half-time and the margin of victory might have been far greater but for Stjarnan goalkeeper Gunnar Nielsen, who pulled off a string of fine stops before keeping out substitute Leigh Griffiths' penalty.

In other results, Malmo and Qarabag were held to goalless draws at home by Zalgiris Vilnius and Rudar Pljevlja, respectively.