Watch Chelsea vs Real Betis: Live streams for UEFA Conference League final

Watch Chelsea vs Real Betis today, May 28, for a big occasion in the final of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League, with a European trophy up for grabs. We have all the details on live streams and TV channels, so read on for all the information you need to watch Chelsea vs Betis online on TV, and from anywhere.

Conference League final: Key information

• Teams: Chelsea vs Real Betis

• Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Venue: Wroclaw Stadium, Poland

• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Free stream: Discovery+ (UK), Auvio (Belgium)

Can I watch Chelsea vs Real Betis for free?

You can watch Chelsea vs Real Betis in the Conference League final for free, if you're in the UK, thanks to Discovery+.

Discovery+ is the streaming platform for TNT Sports, which costs £30.99 a month, but the paywall is coming down for the Conference League final, as it did for the Europa League final and as it will for the Champions League final.

To access the Conference League final free live stream, you have to register an account but you'll be able to watch Chelsea vs Betis without having to purchase a subscription.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so if you're away from the UK, you'll have to use a VPN to get your usual coverage – more on that below.

How to watch the Conference League final from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Chelsea vs Real Betis in the Conference League final, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Betis in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Chelsea vs Real Betis in the Conference League final on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm BST ahead of the 8pm kick-off. For those streaming online, coverage on Discovery+ starts at the same time.

To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch the Europa League final online, Discovery+ is offering free access – simply register without purchasing a subscription.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Betis in the US

Paramount+ is the home of European soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Chelsea vs Real Betis live stream.

Paramount+ comes in at $7.99 a month for the Essential package - or an even-lower rate of $59.99 for a whole year. You could even remove adverts and add thousands of movies and TV episodes for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. There's also a seven-day free trial.

Where else can I watch Chelsea vs Real Betis?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

Chelsea vs Real Betis: Match Preview

Chelsea will be back in top-tier of European football next season, having qualified for the Champions League, but the Conference League final represents a chance to add a piece of silverware to their trophy cabinet. Having twice won the Champions League (2012 and 2021) and the Europa League (2013 and 2019), victory would complete the trophy collection across all three tiers of European club competition. With prior victories in the Super Cup and the defunct European Cup Winner’s Cup, victory for Chelsea would see them become the first team to lift all five of UEFA’s major club trophies.

Real Betis, who hail from Seville in Spain, have far less European pedigree. They have never won a European trophy, and have only made one appearance in the Champions League, but have been regular participants in the Europa League. They’ve never got past the last 16, but they have tasted the quarter final of the old Cup Winner’s Cup back in the 1990s.

Chelsea have the superior history and they also have the superior form, making them the favourites for tonight’s match. In the league phase that opened the Conference League, Chelsea finished top by winning all six games, while Betis placed 15th and had to come through a play-off to reach the knockout rounds.

Chelsea have since comfortably eased past Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw, and Djurgarden to reach the final. Betis, meanwhile, have seen off Vitoria de Guimaraes and Jagiellonia Bialystok before squeezing past Fiorentina in extra time in their semi-final.

The match marks a clash between two managers who have a close relationship. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was managed by Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini during his playing days at Malaga, and mentored by the Italian during his first forays into management, taking an assistant role under Pellegrini at West Ham in 2018 and 2019.

Pellegrini won the UEFA Intertoto Cup with Villarreal in 2004, and the Premier League with Manchester City in 2014, not to mention the Copa del Rey with Betis three years ago, so he is a seasoned manager. Added to that is the captain’s armband around the bicep of Isco, who has multiple Champions League titles to his name from his time at Real Madrid. The green and white Betis support will be fervent, too.

So while Chelsea are the favourites, it’s by no means a foregone conclusion, and we should be in for a cracking contest.

What the managers say

Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis)

“This is Betis' first European final, but we have a lot of confidence that we will give our fans something to celebrate. We don't think we are David against Goliath. We think we have the same possibility to win the game and will start from the first minute to try to do it – it doesn't matter the budget of one team or the other. We have players with a lot of experience, and we will be absolutely convinced from the first minute we are going to try to win the game. To win, we need to be the same team we have been so far. We have to be able to manage the emotional side, because a big mistake could change the match."

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

"The message in the last 48 hours has been that 'we did something important, but if we want to confirm that we are becoming an important club, we have to show desire to win the game.' It is a different game, it is a final, and it is one we want to win. The Conference League is important; it has been important because this is the competition we are in. If we are able to win, it is a good thing because we continue to build the winning mentality, and you cannot build a winning mentality if you do not win games."

UEFA Conference League: Previous winners

2023/2024: Olympiakos

2022/2023: West Ham United

2021/2022: Roma