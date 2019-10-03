UEFA charges Manchester City over alleged throwing of seats during Dinamo game

Manchester City have been hit with a UEFA charge after their fans were alleged to have thrown seats back at Dinamo Zagreb supporters who had ripped them out and hurled them into the home section.

City were charged on Thursday with the ‘throwing of objects’ in relation to the incident at the Champions League match on October 1.

Dinamo were charged with the same offence as well as ‘acts of damages’. The disturbance came after City’s opening goal was scored by Raheem Sterling in a match the Premier League champions went on to win 2-0.

UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body will deal with the case when it meets on October 17.

It is understood around 150 seats in the section of the Etihad Stadium which housed Dinamo supporters were ripped out and then thrown towards City fans. Some of the seats were then thrown back.

The PA news agency understands that a video shot by a City supporter which appears to show a Dinamo fan making a Nazi salute has been reported to Greater Manchester Police.

Phil Foden scored City’s second goal in injury time.

Greek club Olympiacos were also charged over a banner which UEFA alleges was racist during their match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on the same evening.