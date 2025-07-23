How Man City owners benefit from Man United's £71 million Bryan Mbeumo transfer: report

Man City's parent company City Football Group (CFG) stand to benefit from Manchester United's £71m Mbeumo move, according to local reports in France.

Mbeumo sealed a long-awaited £71m move to Old Trafford earlier this month, leaving Brentford after six years in West London. The Frenchman scored 20 Premier League goals last season, adding a further seven assists for the Bees, and was the subject of transfer interest from the likes of Man United, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old's former club Troyes, from whom Brentford signed him in 2019, sit within the CFG network, the holding company which also controls Man United's city rivals.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, May 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Per reports in France, Troyes are due €7.4 million courtesy of a sell-on clause.

Additionally, Troyes are supposedly owed a further €2 million in training compensation having developed Mbeumo at the club's academy from the age of 14.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has joined Tottenham Hotspur this summer (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Ligue 2 club finished mid-table in France's second tier last season after narrowly escaping back-to-back relegations a year prior.

Mbeumo's sale by Brentford could prove especially lucrative to Troyes given the current financial situation in French football. Several clubs have reported difficulties in recent years, including Ligue 1 stalwarts Olympique Lyonnais who this summer successfully appealed their demotion to the second tier due to financial irregularities.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mbeumo's sale by Brentford could prove especially lucrative to Troyes given the current financial situation in French football. Several clubs have reported difficulties in recent years, including Ligue 1 stalwarts Olympique Lyonnais who this summer successfully appealed their demotion to the second tier due to financial irregularities.

A €9 million windfall is unlikely to make too great a splash at CFG given the organisation recently posted revenue of close to £1 billion, £700 million of which coming from Pep Guardiola's Man City.