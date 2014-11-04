UEFA Europa League: Saint-Etienne v Inter

Walter Mazzarri and his charges came in for heavy criticism following Saturday's 2-0 Serie A loss to Parma and will seek a suitable response in Europe.

A return of seven points from three Europa League games has put Inter on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages, but their domestic form - which sees them sit seventh in the Italian top flight - has offered cause for concern.

And Brazil midfielder Hernanes urged his team-mates to show what they are capable of - though he will not be able to aid the cause, having picked up a knock versus Parma.

"After the Parma game you could definitely see a bit of disappointment in our eyes," he said.

"Now we have to start thinking about Thursday and hope with all our hearts we don't have any more games like that one. The fans don't deserve it and neither do we. We're putting in maximum effort in order to have a good season.

"We're trying to create a future of glory and victories. That's my dream and my objective. And I'm sure, by working hard, we'll get there."

Striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo and defender Yuto Nagatomo have recovered from a thigh strain and knee injury respectively and are in the 22-man squad, while Fredy Guarin will come up against his former team.

Although Inter have won just one of their last four away games, they go into the match having yet to concede in five European fixtures this season.

They will face a stern examination of their credentials on Thursday, though, when they take on a Saint-Etienne side who have also kept three clean sheets in the group stage.

But it is at the other end that Christophe Galtier will have worries, with the Ligue 1 outfit having drawn three consecutive blanks, including the goalless draw at San Siro two weeks ago.

Though they have also struggled in front of goal in the league - scoring 12 in as many matches - Saint-Etienne occupy fifth spot in the French top flight, just three points behind champions and second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

They do, however, have injury problems going into the game with Francois Clerc (ankle) and Mevlut Erding (hamstring) unlikely to feature.