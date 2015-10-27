UEFA to further investigate alleged Dynamo Kiev racism

UEFA has announced that an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate alleged racist behaviour of Dynamo Kiev's supporters during the Champions League meeting with Chelsea in Ukraine on October 20.

European football's governing body opened disciplinary proceedings last week, charging Kiev over racist behaviour, crowd disturbances and having blocked stairways.

UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body had been scheduled to address the case on October 27.

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has now revealed that a final decision is yet to be made and that further investigation is required.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to appoint a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation with regard to the facts of the present proceedings," an official statement reads.

"The date of the CEDB meeting will be determined at a later stage."

Dynamo Kiev held Chelsea to a scoreless draw in last week's encounter and sit second in Group G with five points from three matches, trailing leaders Porto by two points, but holding a one-point lead over third-placed Chelsea.