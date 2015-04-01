UEFA to investigate disruptions in Georgia

Supporters twice invaded the pitch during Germany's 2-0 victory in Tblisi on Sunday, while one of the world champions' training sessions before the match was also interrupted.

The GFF is also under investigation after fireworks were let off, and for having insufficient organisation within the stadium.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will rule on the case on May 21, with the GFF having already released a statement revealing its concerns over possible sanctions ahead of their next home qualifier in Group D, which comes against Scotland in September.