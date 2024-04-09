Liverpool hiring Ruben Amorim as their new manager reports are FALSE: sources

Liverpool have not agreed personal terms with Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

Media in Germany and Portugal stated yesterday that the 39-year-old discussed a three-year contract to become Jurgen Klopp 's successor and a deal in principle was reached.

But Sky Sports have not refuted this story, saying that Liverpool sources have knocked back the suggestion that any deal is concluded.

Jurgen Klopp could make it two Premier League titles this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim is also on Bayern Munich 's managerial shortlist ahead of Thomas Tuchel's departure upon the conclusion of the season, while he has a release clause for this summer in his contract with Sporting.

Amorim was a leading candidate as Liverpool continue their search for their next head coach but nothing has been agreed just yet.

Klopp announced earlier this year that he will stand down as the club’s head coach after nearly nine years at Anfield. His trophy collection includes the Champions League, Club World Cup, Premier League , Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

This season, Liverpool are second in the Premier League on goal difference, with seven games still to play to seal a title win. In the Europa League, they face Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool fans adore club legend Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Klopp announced that he was leaving, the Reds have brought back their former sporting director Michael Edwards, to take up the role as CEO of Football.

Meanwhile, Richard Hughes will join from Bournemouth as the club’s new sporting director.

Their former player Xabi Alonso was strongly linked with a return, too, but he has since gone on record to state that he will remain with Bayer Leverkusen for another season at least. He is inches away from leading the club to their very first Bundesliga title while there is a possibility that the Real Madrid job becomes available next year.

