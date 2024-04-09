Liverpool hiring Ruben Amorim as their new manager reports are FALSE: sources

By Jacque Talbot
published

Liverpool are not done yet in their search for a new head coach following reports that Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has agreed to take over from Jurgen Klopp

Ruben Amorim
Ruben Amorim reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool have not agreed personal terms with Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

Media in Germany and Portugal stated yesterday that the 39-year-old discussed a three-year contract to become Jurgen Klopp's successor and a deal in principle was reached.

