Quiz! Can you name every British club to compete in the Europa League or UEFA Cup?
The competition was launched in 1972 and 58 British clubs have taken part so far, including five winners
12 minutes on the clock, 58 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Europa League group?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
The UEFA Cup, rebranded as the Europa League in 2009, has provided a welcome route into European competition for a wide variety of teams.
Although it might not carry the same level of prestige as the Champions League, the chance to visit different countries, experience something new and perhaps even challenge for silverware shouldn't be overlooked.
West Ham United and Liverpool are still hoping to reach the semi-finals of this season's Europa League but they have considerable work to do after suffering first-leg defeats.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Excluding the qualifying rounds, 58 British clubs have competed in the UEFA Cup or Europa League. Can you name them all?
MORE QUIZZES
Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Europa League or UEFA Cup final?
Quiz! Can you name every city to host the final of a European club competition since 2000?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have played in a European final for Liverpool this century?
Sean Cole is a freelance journalist. He has written for FourFourTwo, BBC Sport and When Saturday Comes among others. A Birmingham City supporter and staunch Nikola Zigic advocate, he once scored a hat-trick at St. Andrew’s (in a half-time game). He also has far too many football shirts and spends far too much time reading the Wikipedia pages of obscure players.