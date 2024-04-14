Bayer Leverkusen win first-ever Bundesliga title: what Xabi Alonso's men could still achieve after ending Bayern Munich dominance in Germany

By Ben Hayward
published

Bayer Leverkusen have won the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, but this could be just the start for Xabi Alonso's side

Xabi Alonso celebrates Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title win after victory over Werder Bremen in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday to win the Bundesliga with five fixtures to spare and end Bayern Munich's recent dominance in the competition.

Bayern had won the title for the past 11 seasons and Leverkusen had never been champions in their entire 120-year history. In fact, the club had even been cruelly nicknamed "Neverkusen".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1