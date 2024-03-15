Live
Champions League quarter-final draw LIVE: Arsenal and Manchester City learn their fate
The Champions League quarter-final draw takes place today, with Arsenal and Manchester City both involved
Hello and welcome to the Champions League quarter-final draw live blog.
• Arsenal and Manchester City are both in the draw
• Europa League and Europa Conference League draws both to follow
• Liverpool and West Ham are in the Europa draw
• Aston Villa are in the Conference League draw
The Champions League draw begins at 11am GMT
This is the first time in 14 years that Arsenal have reached a quarter-final of the Champions League. Back then, the Gunners were knocked out by four Lionel Messi goals.
Mikel Arteta was still an Everton player at the time, Bukayo Saka was eight years old and Messi himself had only been awarded one of his eight Ballons d’Or. Oof.
By the way – not just the quarter-finals that get drawn today. The semis will be drawn, too.
At some point today, we’ll probably hear about UEFA’s revamps of the tournament.
From 2024/25, the competition will have 36 teams competing in a group phase. Here to explain, here’s FFT’s Adam Clery…
The odds for the Champions League, courtesy of Betfair
Man City - 6/4
Arsenal - 4/1
Real Madrid - 9/2
Bayern Munich - 6/1
PSG - 11/1
Barcelona - 14/1
Atletico Madrid - 19/1
Dortmund - 25/1
Should Spurs fans be hoping Arsenal do well in this competition?
Well… maybe. Here’s why.
Here’s the complete list of Champions League quarter-finalists.
🏴 Arsenal
🇪🇸 Barcelona
🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain
🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid
🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund
🇩🇪 Bayern Munich
🏴 Manchester City
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
