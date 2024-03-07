Former West Ham forward: Why history suggests Hammers will win Europa League

Carlton Cole believes West Ham United can go one step further and follow up on their UEFA Conference League success with even more European glory this season.

The Hammers are into the last 16 of the Europa League where they will face Bundesliga side Freiburg over two legs.

David Moyes' side claimed their first piece of European silverware since 1965 with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina back in June and Cole believes his former side can go all the way in repeating last year's feat.

Cole believes history dictates West Ham winning in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you look at the history of West Ham, the last time we won something, we won another cup the year after… and then that was," he began, speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo recently.

"So hopefully we can do the double again! Get to a final at least. We’ve been close: obviously last year we won one, but of course, there’s the experience we have of the Europa semi-finals, too.

"Hopefully, we’ll be on our way… but of course, Liverpool are still in the way."

West Ham are still also in contention for a European qualification spot given their form in the Premier League. Moyes' men are just three points behind Manchester United with 11 games left to go.

Should they go all the way in the Europa League, that would ensure a UEFA Champions League spot, a destination not seen by the Hammers since the 1960s.

Bowen has been on fire this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moyes has come under some level of scrutiny this term from sections of supporters, given his deal at the London Stadium is set to expire in the summer.

The 60-year-old has since fired back in recent weeks, admitting his style of play has never been adored by every football fan around the world.

“I’m pretty long in the tooth, it happens and I don’t think you can please everybody,” Moyes said of fans’ dissent.

“I think it would be hard to say there have been many better times at West Ham. Maybe they want something different but if they’re honest I think they probably have to say it’s been as good a time as they’ve had at the club, winning a trophy and the league positions.

"Maybe they’ve had managers who excite them more, possibly, but the one who’s sitting here wins more.”

More West Ham United stories

Kalvin Phillips dubbed 'bag of potatoes' by former Premier League midfielder

‘I let my heart rule my head, it was basically like going back home’: West Ham legend on how he turned down Chelsea in favour of dream move to the Hammers

West Ham legend on the prank gone wrong that enraged Harry Redknapp and invoked a police escort