Have Liverpool’s wheels come off? The warning signs have been there all season

By Matt Ladson
published

Liverpool's shocking Europa League loss to Atalanta has been coming, all right - will this ruin Jurgen Klopp's send-off?

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool reacts after Mario Pasalic of Atalanta BC scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Quarter-Final first leg match between Liverpool FC and Atalanta at Anfield on April 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
(Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A month ago, Liverpool were still eyeing a quadruple and giving Jurgen Klopp the perfect send-off in what the players have called ‘the last dance’ with the manager. How quickly it can all unravel in football.

A manic defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup ended the quadruple potential, then exactly three weeks later at Old Trafford a 2-2 draw was damaging not only to the points total in the Premier League title hunt but also in terms of the team’s confidence.

