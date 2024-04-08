Bayer Leverkusen on course to achieve feat no other football team in HISTORY has managed

By Ryan Dabbs
Bayer Leverkusen are potentially just a game away from winning the Bundesliga, but there's something even better available to them this season

Bayer Leverkusen have been phenomenal for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, and the German side are closing in on an achievement no other side in the history of football has managed: going unbeaten in all competitions over the course of a season. 

Over the course of history teams have won trebles, a la Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and the rest, while sides have gone full league seasons unbeaten, such as Arsenal in the Premier League in 2003/04 and Rangers in 2020/21. 

