UEFA opens case against Rangers over chants

A UEFA spokesman said the case would be discussed by its control and disciplinary committee in Nyon on April 28.

In a strongly-worded statement on their website, the Scottish club said they would "vigorously" defend themselves against the charge, claiming they have been unfairly singled out.

"We are utterly dismayed to be informed by UEFA that it is to take disciplinary action against the club" Rangers chief executive Martin Bain said.

"We will defend the club's position vigorously at the hearing.

"Our position regarding sectarian and offensive singing has been made clear time and again - we condemn it and those who indulge in it only damage the interests of the club.

"We have worked closely with our supporters groups to try to deal with this issue and believe that few other clubs make as big an effort to tackle anti-social behaviour."

Rangers have frequently been in trouble with UEFA over the issue and the latest case is the fourth the club have faced in five years.