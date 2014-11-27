UEFA set to sanction Galatasaray, Anderlecht
Galatasaray face disciplinary proceedings following incidents at this week's UEFA Youth League clash against Anderlecht in Belgium.
The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will convene next Thursday to decide what action to take after fireworks and objects were thrown during a match at the Van Roystadion.
An illicit banner was also held up as the Group D encounter, which the home side won 2-0 on Tuesday, was in progress.
Anderlecht also face disciplinary proceedings on December 11 due to stairs being blocked in the senior team's 2-0 Champions League Group D victory on Wednesday.
Objects were also thrown during the home side's victory, which ensured they secured a Europa League place at the expense of the Turkish side.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.