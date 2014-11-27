UEFA set to sanction Galatasaray, Anderlecht

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will convene next Thursday to decide what action to take after fireworks and objects were thrown during a match at the Van Roystadion.

An illicit banner was also held up as the Group D encounter, which the home side won 2-0 on Tuesday, was in progress.

Anderlecht also face disciplinary proceedings on December 11 due to stairs being blocked in the senior team's 2-0 Champions League Group D victory on Wednesday.

Objects were also thrown during the home side's victory, which ensured they secured a Europa League place at the expense of the Turkish side.