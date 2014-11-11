Unhappy Podolski set for Arsenal talks

The Germany international is yet to start a game for Arsene Wenger's men this season, playing just 46 Premier League minutes.

Podolski, who is under contract until mid-2016, said he was considering his future.

"You can't be happy when you're not playing, that is obvious. So you cannot say 'he is bad or does not play well, he's not in a good form, or even in a crisis,'" he said on Tuesday.

"I'm not getting the chance to show myself on the pitch. We have to wait for what will happen.

"I don't know why I'm not playing. I train very hard, but if you are only playing 8-10 minutes a game it's difficult because that is the time you need to acclimatise on the pitch.

"That's the reason why I have to think about what could happen in winter. Should nothing happen, I will talk to the club and stay if I have to, no problem.

"I don't have a leverage to say 'I need to switch clubs'. I will have talks.

"Galatasaray was interested but there were no talks or offers. And there were no other offers from other clubs.

"Let's see what comes to pass. In football you cannot say 'I want to play there or go to this league'. I have to see what happens, then I'll see and in the end I want to decide."