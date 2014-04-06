Uruguay Wrap: Penarol, Rentistas secure wins

Only three matches got underway, as the backlash from the resignation of the Uruguayan Football Association's board last week continued.On Friday, Penarol had a 2-0 win on the road at bottom club Miramar Misones, to send them third on the table.

Carlos Nunez's 12th-minute opener at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo gave Jorge Fossati's men a dream start.

But they took a while to find a second goal to kill off the winless Miramar, as Jonathan Rodriguez eventually doubled Penarol's advantage on 85 minutes.

Penarol are just one point behind leaders Fenix, after the latter failed to win at Juventud in a 1-1 stalemate on Sunday.

Fenix got off to a quick start, leading in the fifth minute after Anibal Hernandez scored.

But their lead was short-lived, as Dario Flores struck for Juventud four minutes later, and the hosts would hold on for a point.

River Plate then had the chance to go outright top later on Sunday but they slipped to a 1-0 loss to Rentistas, who moved into fifth.

Octavio Rivero's goal with 13 minutes to play saw River Plate lose for the second time this season, and left them second in the table - level on 17 points with Penarol.