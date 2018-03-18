USA boss Sarachan calls up Weah for Paraguay friendly

Paris Saint-Germain teenager Timothy Weah has been called up to the United States squad for their forthcoming friendly against Paraguay after making his Ligue 1 debut.

The 18-year-old son of former AC Milan striker and FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah – now Liberian president – has made two substitute appearances for Unai Emery's league leaders and interim USA head coach Dave Sarachan has rewarded him with his first call-up.

Manchester City loanee Erik Palmer-Brown and Levante full-back Shaq Moore will have the chance to make their international debuts if picked on March 28, and Sarachan's squad also includes Reading's Andrija Novakovich and Bolton's Antonee Robinson.

Sarachan said: "This roster once again represents an opportunity for some new faces for myself and our staff to get to know.

"The timing is right to give these guys international exposure, and they will certainly be tested against a strong and experienced Paraguay team."

"The roster has an average age of just over 23 years old, so for the most part they're younger players that we feel have a future with the national team, along with some familiar faces who were a part of January camp that we felt did well and wanted to continue looking at those players."

USA squad in full: Alex Bono (Toronto), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC); Cameron Carter-Vickers (Ipswich Town), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Vitesse), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Kortrijk), Antonee Robinson (Bolton Wanderers), Jorge Villafana (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United); Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Marky Delgado (Toronto), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain); Andrija Novakovich (Telstar), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)