Valdes given all-clear for Barcelona return

Valdes, who turns 32 later this month, had been sidelined with a calf injury since mid-November but returned to training last month.

After a training session on Thursday, which featured the return of Lionel Messi, Barca revealed the Spain international was ready to make his comeback, potentially as early as this weekend.

"He is available for selection for this Sunday's league match at the Camp Nou against Elche," read a short statement on the club's official website.

Valdes is now free to speak to other clubs, having expressed his intent to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He missed eight games due to his calf problem, which was picked up on international duty with Spain in South Africa.