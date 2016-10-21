Valencia fans' Alcacer anger normal - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique believes Valencia fans making Paco Alcacer a target for animosity is a completely normal and unremarkable side effect of football.

The 23-year-old left Valencia for Barca in a deal reportedly worth €30million at the end of August and his decision to leave while the club went through a difficult period did not go down well with supporters.

Some responded by burning a jersey donning the Spain international's name and he received widespread criticism on social media from those associated with Valencia.

Although unlikely to start for Barca as they head to Mestalla in LaLiga on Saturday, Alcacer is sure to receive a frosty reception upon his first return, but Luis Enrique had no sympathy for either party.

"Valencia may be angry at Paco Alcacer," he began. "But that sort of scenario has always happened and will continue to happen.

"I have nothing else to say on that matter. It is time to focus in the league, so we must continue to improve our performances because we can afford few failures."