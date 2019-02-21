Valencia will be a ‘different level’ – but Rodgers reckons Hoops have a chance

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is relishing the challenge of making history against Valencia on Thursday night.

The Hoops are in Spain for the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with a 2-0 defeat to overturn from the first game in Glasgow.

The Scottish champions have not won in Spain in 15 attempts, while their hosts have won every previous last-32 tie.

Celtic go into the game on the back of a last-gasp 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, which took them eight points clear of Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the table.

Rodgers said: “After a disappointing performance we’ve always tried to analyse it openly and honestly.

“We had to be concentrated on Sunday to get a result and we eventually did that.

“The result and how we performed in Sunday’s game will give us confidence, but this is a different game and different level.

“What we need to ensure is that in the moments of pressure we can stay strong and stay compact.

“It’s a challenge for us, but I’m really looking forward to it.

“If I look at the game and ask myself do we have a chance? Of course we do.

“And when the answer is yes we have to put every energy and effort into taking that chance, even though it will be difficult.”