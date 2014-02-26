Valero hits out after four-match ban

Valero and Parma counterpart Gianni Munari were both dismissed in the fourth minute of stoppage time in the 2-2 draw following an incident involving the two players.

Serie A's disciplinary committee confirmed Valero would be banned for four games as a result, while Munari will only serve a one-game suspension.

The judgement ruled Valero "placed one hand on the referee's shoulder, pushing him", but the Spaniard denied Gervasoni's recollection of events and insisted he had shown a "lack of respect" by questioning his integrity.

"I want to say that everything that happened in Parma saddened me. I am disappointed with the system," Valero said on Wednesday.

"What the referee wrote after the match shows a lack of respect to my integrity as a person and a player.

"I did nothing to deserve getting sent off, all I was doing was separating two players who were quarrelling and it was me who got sent off.

"Never in my life have I done anything against the referee. Everything that Gervasoni said was lies."