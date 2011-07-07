Van der Sar confident of De Gea success

Dutchman Van der Sar retired at the end of last season after six successful years at Old Trafford, leading Sir Alex Ferguson to move for Atletico Madrid's 20-year-old keeper.

But despite De Gea's tender age, Van der Sar is confident the Spaniard has the talent and maturity to be a hit with the English champions.

"United scouted all over Europe and found a couple of targets and they chose De Gea," Van der Sar said. "Hopefully he's going to have a great career at Manchester United. He's very talented.

"He's already won a trophy with Atletico Madrid and the Spain Under-21 team so the prospect of him doing well is there.

"Everybody has to be his own person but I've met him. I've spoken to him and it looks to me as though he can handle the pressure."

De Gea was a member of the Atletico side which won the UEFA Europa League in 2010, and the Spain side which won this summer's European Under-21 Championships in Denmark.