Players who won the Champions League with more than one club

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos celebrate a goal for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in September 2016.

The Champions League is football's premier club competition and winning it is often the highlight of a player's career.

Only a small percentage of players get to experience that privilege even once, but some are fortunate enough to taste European Cup glory on multiple occasions.

Usually, such a run is part of a special streak at one particular club. But not always.

Here, a look at some of the players in men's football who have won the Champions League with more than one club...

16. Gerard Piqué

Gerard Pique celebrates with the Champions League trophy alongside son Milan after Barcelona's win over Juventus in the 2015 final in Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerard Piqué won the Champions League three times as a Barcelona player – in 2009, 2011 and 2015 – and two of those victories completed treble triumphs for the Catalan club.

Also a winner with Manchester United in 2008, the centre-back made three appearances and scored two goals in the competition, but was not included in the squad for the final.

15. Christian Panucci

Christian Panucci celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid against Rosenborg in the Champions League in September 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Panucci was one of the finest full-backs of his generation and the former Italian international won the Champions League twice in an impressive career.

Panucci played at left-back in the 1994 Champions League final win for AC Milan against Barcelona and was in his usual position on the right for Real Madrid in Los Blancos' 1998 victory over Juventus.

14. Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rudiger poses with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the 2021 final in Porto. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio Rüdiger was part of the Chelsea side which won the Champions League in 2021, helping the Blues keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final in Porto.

The German international moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and was a starter for Los Blancos in their 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2024 final at Wembley.

13. Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly celebrates with the Champions League trophy after AC Milan's win in the final against Barcelona in May 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marcel Desailly won the Champions League in back-to-back seasons, with two different clubs, in two different positions.

Desailly started at centre-back as Marseille edged out AC Milan in the 1993 final and after joining the Rossoneri that summer, featured in midfield for the Serie A side – and scored – in their 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 1994 showpiece.

12. Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar celebrates Manchester United's 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea alongside manager Sir Alex Ferguson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Edwin van der Sar's two Champions League titles came 13 years apart, which is the longest gap between wins in the competition for any player.

Van der Sar was in goal for Ajax in their 1995 win over AC Milan in the final and won the title for a second time as Manchester United beat Chelsea in the 2008 showpiece. The Dutch international also played in the 2009 and 2011 final defeats by Barcelona.

11. Owen Hargreaves

Owen Hargreaves lifts the Champions League trophy after Bayern Munich's win on penalties against Valencia in the final in May 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owen Hargreaves played the full 120 minutes as Bayern Munich beat Valencia on penalties to win the Champions League final after a goalless draw in 2001.

Hargreaves signed for Manchester United in 2007 and won the competition again at the end of his first season at Old Trafford as the Red Devils edged out Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. The former England midfielder made just a handful of appearances after that as he was severely restricted by injuries later in his career.

10. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso scores Liverpool's equalising goal against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso was one of Liverpool's heroes in the Reds' epic comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final, scoring the equalising goal as Rafa Benítez's side came from 3-0 down to win on penalties in Istanbul.

The World Cup-winning midfielder was also a key player for Real Madrid as Los Blancos claimed their 10th European Cup in 2014, but missed the final against Atlético due to suspension.

9. Paulo Sousa

Paulo Sousa celebrates with the Champions League trophy after victory over Juventus in the 1997 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese midfielder Paulo Sousa started in back-to-back Champions League final wins in 1996 and 1997.

Substituted short of the hour mark in Juventus' win on penalties over Ajax in the 1996 final, Sousa played the full 90 minutes as Borussia Dortmund beat his former club 3-1 in the 1997 showpiece.

8. Mateo Kovačić

Mateo Kovacic celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea's win over Manchester City in the 2021 final in Porto. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mateo Kovačić won the Champions League three times at Real Madrid, athough he did not actually make it onto the pitch in a final, missing out on the matchday squad altogether in 2016 and remaining on the bench in the 2017 and 2018 triumphs. He did feature earlier in the competition in all three wins, though.

The Croatian midfielder won the title for a fourth time at Chelsea in 2021, coming on as a late substitute as the Blues beat Manchester City in Porto.

7. Deco

Deco (centre) is mobbed by his team-mates after scoring for Porto against Monaco in the 2004 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deco was part of the Porto side which won the Champions League in 2004, scoring the Dragons' second goal in a 3-0 victory over Monaco in Gelsenkirchen.

The former Portugal playmaker joined Barcelona that summer and won the competition again in 2006, completing the full 90 minutes as Frank Rijkaard's side came from behind to beat Arsenal in Paris.

6. Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Marseille's win over AC Milan in the 1993 final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps may have been dismissed as a "water-carrier" by former France team-mate Eric Cantona, but the midfielder was a leader who had a knack of winning the game's biggest prizes.

Deschamps captained Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993 as OM became the first French club to win the European Cup. Three years later, he won it again at Juventus, before finishing as a runner-up with Juve in the 1997 and 1998 finals. France's 1998 World Cup-winning skipper was also an unused substitute as Valencia lost on penalties to Bayern Munich in the 2001 final.

5. Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Samuel Eto'o won the Champions League twice as a Barcelona player and scored in both finals – against Arsenal in Paris in 2006 and versus Manchester United in Rome in 2009.

That second win was part of a treble triumph under Pep Guardiola in 2008/09. Sold to Inter as part of a deal which saw Zlatan Ibrahimović move the other way in the summer of 2009, the Cameroon forward won another treble with José Mourinho's side in 2010. Incredible.

4. David Alaba

David Alaba celebrates after scoring for Bayern Munich against Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most versatile players of his generation, David Alaba played regularly at left-back, centre-back and in midfield for Bayern Munich.

Alaba won the Champions League twice at Bayern (in 2013 and 2020) and the Austrian added two more titles at Real Madrid in 2022 and 2024, although he was an unused substitute in the 2024 final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

3. Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf celebrates after scoring for AC Milan against Manchester United in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clarence Seedorf won the Champions League four times and as of 2024, the former Netherlands midfielder is the only player to have lifted the trophy with three different clubs.

Seedorf was part of the Ajax side which won the Champions League under Louis van Gaal in 1995. He went on to claim the title again at Real Madrid in 1998 and featured in two more as an AC Milan player in 2003 and 2007.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Liverpool in the 2018 final and holds up five fingers to represent his five wins in the competition. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be synonymous with the Champions League and the Portuguese superstar is the competition's top scorer.

A winner with Manchester United in 2008, Ronaldo went on to add four more titles at Real Madrid – including three in a row between 2016 and 2018.

1. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos celebrates with the Champions League trophy after Real Madrid's win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toni Kroos won the Champions League for the first time in 2013 at Bayern Munich and moved to Real Madrid after helping Germany claim the World Cup in 2014.

The midfielder spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabéu and played a huge part as Los Blancos won the trophy in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022 and 2024. One of only a handful of players to have won six European Cups.