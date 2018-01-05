Van Dijk handed Liverpool debut in Merseyside derby

Virgil van Dijk has been named in Liverpool's starting line-up for Friday's FA Cup showdown with Everton

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had suggested the world's most expensive defender, who moved from Southampton for a reported £75million this month, might be left out at Anfield.

But the Netherlands international was selected from the start for the third-round tie as the hosts seek to extend their impressive run against their city rivals, having gone 15 games without defeat against the Toffees in all competitions.

However, Klopp is without star attackers Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho.

Van Dijk lines up alongside Joel Matip at the heart of the home side's defence, with Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan left on the bench.