Van Persie: No doubts despite goal drought

The Gunners' forward ended a run of four games without registering with a deftly-chipped penalty in the 3-0 win against bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

With 34 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season, the assured Dutchman revealed that his mini goal drought never worried him.

"Prior to the Wolves game I'd gone four games without a goal, but I didn't really let it bother me," he told Arsenal's matchday programme ahead of their home defeat to Wigan Athletic.

"I could have scored in each of those four games - and when that's the case it's not a big problem, because the chances are still coming to you."

The 27-year-old is enjoying the most prolific season of his career, and he believes he was unfortunate not to register during his goal-scoring blip.

"Against Manchester City I could have scored twice, one going off the line and the other hitting the post. Against [Aston] Villa I had another cleared off the line, I hit the post again against Everton and had a one-on-one well saved against QPR.

"As long as I'm taking my opportunities with confidence and 100 percent sharpness I accept that it won't always come off, because that is part of football. We won all of those games apart from one, so it wasn't as if things went badly for us."

