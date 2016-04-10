Vardy, Drinkwater hail 'big step' towards Premier League title

Jamie Vardy believes Leicester City took a crucial step towards the Premier League title in their 2-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday.

Claudio Ranieri's side battled to three points at the Stadium of Light thanks to two clinical finishes from Vardy in the second half.

The result puts Leicester 10 points clear of Tottenham, having played a game more, and they need just three more wins to guarantee the title.

Vardy, who was applauded from the pitch by both sets of fans at the final whistle, was delighted with the result, telling Sky Sports: "Our fans have been brilliant and it's brilliant to have the Sunderland fans clapping as well.

"It was a great game, it was tough, but we knew it would be.

"We wanted to win and that's what we've done. It's a step closer. You never know what will happen in the last few games but it's a step in the right direction."

Danny Drinkwater, who set up Vardy's opening goal with a fine long pass, said Sunday's victory felt like a pivotal moment.

"We've got a few games left. It's a step, but it's a big one," he added.

"If it puts more pressure on Tottenham, perfect, but I can't see them looking too much at that. But we've done our job.

"The fans are brilliant at this club, but the lads fully deserve it."