Vardy: Job not done yet

Leicester City only have Premier League fixtures to worry about and will face just two of their fellow top-six sides in the run in but leading goalscorer Jamie Vardy does not believe his team's job is done yet.

With nine games remaining, Leicester are five points clear of second-placed Tottenham and eight clear of third-placed Arsenal.

Vardy's 19 league goals have been helpful in achieving that so far, but the Englishman insists the club's fairy tale season has not reached a happy ending just yet.

"There are no easy games and there is no easy run in," he said.

"Everyone is in the Premier League for a reason and every club deserves to be there. They can all beat each other as we have seen from this season.

"So we will just make sure that we concentrate on ourselves, keep putting 100 per cent in for each other, and hopefully that will get us over the line."

Vardy said the team were keeping it simple and trying to enjoy the end of a remarkable season.

"No-one gave us a chance at the start of the season. Everyone said we were relegation fodder," he said.

"It was every newspaper and every pundit, wasn’t it? There you go. We just go into every meeting focusing on the next team we’ve got to play.

"We’ll look at ways at how we can break them down and hopefully come away with the three points.

"The pressure that we had was up until we knew we were safe. Now we’re just enjoying it. Simple as that.

"We’ve been on a good ride and we’re just going to keep enjoying it as it is."