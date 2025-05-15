FPL tips for GW37: Three midfielders and forwards you should sign

There are only two weeks of the 2024/25 Premier League season remaining – and the same goes for the 2024/25 Fantasy Premier League season.

If you’re still battling it out for league titles among your mates (or even just scrapping away not to finish bottom), you might be wondering who to add to your squad for Gameweek 37.

Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with three tips for midfielders and forwards you should consider signing.

Midfielder: Jarrod Bowen – West Ham (£7.7m)

Jarrod Bowen (Image credit: Alamy)

Jarrod Bowen is already owned by more than 10% of FPL managers, but we reckon more of you should seriously consider the West Ham captain as a late-season signing.

Bowen is bang in form at the moment, with seven goal contributions in the last eight Gameweeks – and three in the last two alone, including goals against Tottenham and Manchester United.

Only four players classed as midfielders in FPL have racked up more points than Bowen’s 172 this term, and it would be no surprise to see him increase that tally as West Ham finish the campaign at home to a wobbling Nottingham Forest and away to relegated Ipswich – who’ve lost eight on the bounce at home.

Midfielder: Kevin Schade – Brentford (£5.2m)

Kevin Schade (Image credit: Alamy)

Brentford are pushing hard to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history, and Kevin Schade has been as integral as anyone to the Bees’ run of four straight Premier League wins.

The Germany international, generally deployed on the left wing by his club, has scored four goals in the last three Gameweeks, bagging a brace in the recent 4-3 victory against Manchester United.

As Brentford close out the season with fairly favourable-looking games against Fulham and Wolves, his hot streak could well continue.

Forward: Jamie Vardy – Leicester (£5.3m)

Jamie Vardy (Image credit: Alamy)

Ok, this is perhaps a bit of a left-field shout, but Jamie Vardy looks like he could well go out with a bang at Leicester.

The Foxes legend will leave at the end of the season, leaving him with just two more games to play for the club he fired to the 2015/16 Premier League title, and he’s recorded goal contributions in each of the last two Gameweeks – scoring in the win over Southampton and providing an assist in the draw with Nottingham Forest.

Leicester’s relegation has been confirmed, but there’s still time for one final Vardy party – especially with the Foxes, who have suddenly found their shooting boots again, entertaining Ipswich next up in Vardy’s farewell to the King Power Stadium.

The deadline for team changes for Gameweek 37 is 6pm on Friday, 16 May.