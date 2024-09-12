Quiz! Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

Today's latest football quiz is all about the goalscorers, as we ask you to name the top 100 scorers in the history of the Premier League.

You may know the all-time top scorer. Perhaps you know second or third. But what about further down?

From the start of the competition in 1992, we've seen goalscorers of all types, from foxes in the box to silky smooth operators, making this top 100 list an all-star affair.

Our task to you is to start at number one – an Englishman who has netted 260 times in the Premier League – and work your way right down to number 100, with three players having netted 56 goals each.

We've put 15 minutes on the clock and you have, obviously, 100 players to guess.

You can have a clue, too – if you sign into Kwizly, there's a hint button. Just click the button at any time to give you the first letter of the next name on the list.

