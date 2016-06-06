Vardy the missing link for Arsenal - Keown

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy could be the man to lead the Emirates club to Premier League glory in 2016-17.

Vardy is believed to be close to a transfer to the 2015-16 runners-up and Keown feels the 29-year-old is just what Arsenal need.

"If you look at Vardy and you look at what Arsenal don't have down the middle with their strikers – someone who likes to run behind a defence – then if you feed him he's a real handful and as good as anyone," Keown told 888sport.

"He'd be a player who would strengthen Arsenal and give them more variation to their play which they lack down that central area."

Vardy would be Arsene Wenger's second signing ahead of next season following the previous arrival of Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Wenger received his fair share of criticism following Arsenal's unsuccessful 2015-16 campaign, but Keown has backed the Frenchman to bounce back in the season to come.

"He manages himself very well and has a good support team around him which is key," Keown added.

"He will be particularly hurt that Arsenal didn't win the league last year and it will just make him stronger and more determined to win the following season regardless of who his opponents are.

"There are two managers there in [Pep] Guardiola and [Jose] Mourinho who will be dealing with new situations and he needs to steal a march on them."

