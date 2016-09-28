Vardy reveals matchday energy drink and port routine

Leicester City and England star Jamie Vardy says the secret to his high-octane performances involves three cans of energy drink and a double espresso before each game – and a glass of port the night before.

The Premier League winner also revealed that he added a glass of port to his pre-match routine on the eve of each match of Leicester's successful title campaign in 2015-16.

The 29-year-old striker, who has scored three goals in all competitions this season, told The Sun: "With a traditional 3pm Saturday kick-off, I'll have a can of Red Bull as soon as I wake up, which is gone in 30 seconds.

"I don't have breakfast and won't eat anything until I have a cheese-and-ham omelette with baked beans at 11.30am. I wash that down with another Red Bull, which I also neck quickly.

"While we're waiting and killing a bit of time, I have a double espresso, normally with centre-half Marcin Wasilewski.

"We get into the dressing room an hour and a half before kick-off, and I'll have a third can of Red Bull straight away. But with this one I sip it all the way until we go out for the warm-up, leaving a bit to finish off when I come back in.

"So three Red Bulls, a double espresso and a cheese-and-ham omelette is what makes me run around like a nutjob on a match day."

The former Halifax Town and Fleetwood Town player also sips something slightly stronger to help him sleep on the night before games.

He said: "I can't say why it started, because I genuinely don't know, but I decided to drink a glass of port on the eve of every game in the 2015–16 season.

"I'm not normally superstitious but from the moment I scored against Sunderland on the opening day, I didn't want to change anything.

"I fill a small plastic water or Lucozade bottle to halfway and just sip the port while watching television. It tastes like Ribena to me, and it helps me switch off and get to sleep a bit easier the night before a game."