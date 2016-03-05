Vazquez: Nobody can doubt Ronaldo

Lucas Vazquez has hit back at critics of Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored four times in Real Madrid's rout of Celta Vigo.

The Portugal international moved onto 252 goals in La Liga, above Telmo Zarra and behind only Lionel Messi in the all-time standings, thanks to a stunning performance in Saturday's 7-1 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo seemed to criticise the standard of some of his team-mates - including Vazquez - following last weekend's defeat to Atletico Madrid, and he cupped his ear to the crowd when celebrating against Celta after a number of whistles were directed his way during a goalless first 40 minutes.

Yet Vazquez insists his team-mate deserves plenty of adulation following his display, though he stressed that Madrid are grateful for their fans' support.

"I didn't hear anything. Nobody can doubt Cristiano. Today he scored four goals and you have to congratulate him," he said afterwards, as quoted by AS.

"The Bernabeu crowd are very good, they always support us. We're very appreciative of them.

"We knew it would be a difficult game because they play good football. We had chances to go into the break with a few goals in our favour.

"After the break we went out stronger and settled the game. There are phases to matches, and we played better in the second. The coach always asks for more goals from us and that's what we did.

"I work the same as always. I'm going to help the team in every way I can. There are phases to the season and at the moment we're looking after ourselves and we will do the best we can."