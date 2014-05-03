Vela content with life at Real Sociedad

Vela spent six years as an Arsenal player from 2005-11, but was starved of first-team opportunities under Arsene Wenger and spent plenty of time out on loan at Salamanca, Osasuna, West Bromwich Albion and Sociedad.

And given his latest loan stint was his most successful at the Basque club - he scored 12 league goals in 35 appearances - Vela earned himself a permanent contract and has continued to flourish.

Vela has scored 14 La Liga goals in 2013-14, level with Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale in equal 10th in the golden boot charts.

And the 25-year-old Mexican said he was settled at Sociedad, after his loan spells across Spain and England.

"I've always said that I'm very happy and settled here, but we'll have to see if there's an agreement reached or not," Vela told Radio Marca.

"I've good things there and here too.

"I'm in a place where I'm happy and at the moment, don't have any intentions of moving on, but if the time comes to leave, I think I'm prepared to try other things.

"I've matured, I've changed my way of thinking and I've not closed my mind to anything."

Vela said he was aware of the clause in his contract that could see him return to Arsenal, while he also hinted another Premier League club would be appealing to him too.

"Arsenal can come back for me at €4 million at any time, which is €1 million more than Real Sociedad paid," he said.

"I look at things differently these days and I won't close the door on Arsenal, or any team in England.

"I think I'm better prepared to play in another country now."