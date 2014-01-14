Verona receive suspended penalty over chanting

In a statement released on Tuesday, Lega Serie A ruled that Verona's supporters had directed abuse towards Napoli midfielder Pablo Armero, with such conduct deemed "discriminatory behaviour on grounds of race".

As a result, Verona have been handed a one-game partial stadium closure, affecting their Curva Sud.

The sentence has been suspended for one year given it is the club's first offence, meaning that Verona will not be punished unless their fans transgress again.

A further sanction – in addition to the already-proposed penalty – also remains an option if Verona's followers commit a similar violation in future.

Verona's loss to Napoli on Sunday saw them drop to sixth in the Serie A table.