Verona sack Mandorlini

Verona have sacked Andrea Mandorlini with the club bottom of Serie A and without a win this season.

The 55-year-old took over at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in 2010, guiding the club from the third tier back into the top flight.

A 3-2 loss to Frosinone on Sunday coincided with Carpi overcoming Genoa 2-1 to send Verona to the foot of the table.

It proved to be the final straw, with the coach now relieved of his duties.

"Verona informs it has sacked coach Andrea Mandorlini and his associates," a club statement said.

"Andrea and his staff have the thanks of the club, through dedication, unquestionable professionalism and intense passion, shared joys, sorrows, but also victories, on and off the field.

"The coach and his staff have our most sincere wishes for their professional futures."