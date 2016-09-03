Verratti: I will return to Italy if I ever leave PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has revealed that he intends to return to Italy should he ever leave the French champions.

The 23-year-old left hometown club Pescara for Paris in 2012, winning four consecutive Ligue 1 titles since his switch.

However, speaking ahead of his country's World Cup qualifier against Israel, Verratti told the media that a move back to Italy appeals.

He did, though, clarify that he is happy at PSG, despite Giampiero Ventura's claims to the contrary.

"I'm fine in Paris, I am well set and I intend to stay there as long as possible," Verratti said in a press conference.

"If one day I decide to leave the PSG, I do not hide that I would go back to Italy, but for now I think not."

Verratti also discussed Mario Balotelli's decision to join Nice, claiming that France is the right place for the former Liverpool forward to rebuild his career.

"I've heard, but I am happy that he has come to France," he added. "Nice is definitely the right place to re-launch."