Verratti refuses to rule out future switch to Serie A

Marco Verratti has revealed he is happy with life at Paris Saint-Germain amid reports linking him with a move to Juventus, but did not rule out a return to Italy later in his career.

PSG midfielder Verratti has been linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes after becoming a key cog in their midfield since his arrival from Pescara in 2012.

However, the 24-year-old - who featured for Italy in their World Cup qualifying victory over Albania on Friday - has reiterated his intention to remain at PSG for the for the foreseeable future, though he acknowledged he would not be against a return to Serie A further down the line.

"My team-mates have always been close to me, I feel at home there and will always be fond of the Paris Saint-Germain fans," Verratti told Rai Sports.

"I'm fine in Paris, I will speak with the club and we will see the better choice.

"I am happy there. Serie A is a great league, just like in Spain or England, so if one day if I were to leave Paris, I'd evaluate and see what to do.

"Nowadays there are teams ready to invest, like Inter and Juventus. I think Juve are right now one of the best four sides in the world and will get stronger over the next three or four years. If I was to leave Paris one day, I'd have no problem going to Serie A."

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a landmark 1,000th official career appearance during the win over Albania and, though Verratti idolises the Juve veteran, he says the 39-year-old has not attempted to talk him into a switch to Turin.

"Buffon is a fantastic person, he knows when to find the right words at the right time. He's the kind of player and man we'll have trouble finding again," Verratti added.

"Gigi didn't talk to me about Juventus. He knows what I want, which is to stay in Paris."