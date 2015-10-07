Vertonghen hoping to see Kompany play for Belgium

Jan Vertonghen is hoping to see Vincent Kompany play for Belgium against Israel, despite the national side receiving a warning from Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The central defender has been absent from the Premier League side's last five matches since injuring his calf during their Champions League game against Juventus on September 15.

Pellegrini was powerless to prevent Kompany from joining up with Belgium, but said he would not be able to play for his country until he had recovered to play a game for City.

Head coach Marc Wilmots, though, stated the 29-year-old was in contention for the Euro 2016 qualification match with Israel on Tuesday if he continues to recover after sitting of Saturday's game against Andorra and Vertonghen hopes his team-mate will be able to participate.

"Vincent is here to train," Tottenham defender Vertonghen said to Sky Sports. "He trains outside as well and I spoke to him and he feels good.

"I don't know who will make the decision, maybe himself or the manager. I hope he will play because he is a very important player for us."

Folllowing Kompany's initial call-up, Pellegrini had said of his captain: "He cannot play. When you don't play for your national team, you cannot play afterwards for your club. It must be the same in the other sense - if you cannot play for your squad you cannot play for your national squad."