Vidal: I was right to turn down Bayern Munich

The Chile international rose to prominence at Bayer Leverkusen in the 2010-11 season, scoring 10 Bundesliga goals as they finished the campaign in second, above Bayern.

The 26-year-old was subsequently targeted by the Bavarians, but Vidal turned down their advances to join Juventus instead.

He was forced to watch on last season as the Germans stormed to the UEFA Champions League crown, although for his part Vidal has helped Juve to back-to-back Serie A titles.

And he does not regret his decision for one minute, hailing the influence Juve coach Antonio Conte has had on his career.

Vidal told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I have never regretted the decision to not join Bayern because I'm convinced that Juve will soon be able to win the Champions League.

"I joined (a) great club, with very strong team-mates and an exceptional coach.

"Antonio Conte has enhanced my qualities and has got me to see football in a different way, a much more professional way. The coach is obsessed by a culture of work."

Vidal is not planning on leaving Juventus anytime soon, with the playmaker adding that his family is happy in Turin, and that the club is in his heart.

"I have received offers from other teams, but my family always plays a decisive role in the decisions I make," he added.

"I see that my wife and my son are very happy in Turin. And then the value of Juventus is enormous.

"I have tattooed three stars and the two Scudetti won with Juventus because Italy is now in my heart, as is this club."