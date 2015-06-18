Vidal must be smarter - Zabaleta

Argentina full-back Pablo Zabaleta acknowledged Arturo Vidal's apology for drink-driving, but said the Chile midfielder must be more disciplined in the future.

Vidal had his driver's license revoked after he crashed his Ferrari while driving under the influence of alcohol in Santiago on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old - the 2015 Copa America top goalscorer with three goals in two matches - issued a remorseful apology following the incident, having been spared expulsion from the Chile squad.

Zabaleta refused to delve into too much detail but reminded Vidal about his responsibilities as a professional footballer.

"My opinion, and I want to be cautious, but after what I was able to see today, the player himself came out and said sorry," Zabaleta told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's a disciplinary act and the player was not right, but he himself recognised as much and more than that I can't really say. Often, in these cases, we are public figures and we should be an example for the youngsters.

"In such an important event like this one, which is being played in your country, you need to be more disciplined. But like I said, the player has come out and said sorry and I cannot add much more than that."

Group A leaders and host nation Chile are next in action against Bolivia on Friday, while Zabaleta's Argentina face invitees Jamaica in Group B the following day.