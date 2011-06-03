Vidic: Captaincy has improved my mindset

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, the Serbian was quick to point out that while the armband has brought about a change in mentality, it has not changed him on the pitch.

"I have more responsibility as captain and a different motivation to do better," he says in the July issue of FourFourTwo magazine, out now. "But I don’t think anything has changed in the way I play."

Vidic’s five years at Old Trafford have reaped an impressive 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles and a European Cup.

His debut season as skipper saw a record 19th league title brought to Old Trafford – leading to a second Barclays’ Player of the Season award – despite a common perception that this particular title-winning side is one of the weakest in recent years.

Although disagreeing with this sentiment, Vidic was unsure as to whether he personally had enjoyed his best season in a United shirt.

"It’s hard to say if I’ve played my best football this season," he reflected. "As a team we’ve had a good season, but is it my best? I’m not sure.

"Three years ago, we lost just 22 goals in the Premier League, whereas this year we have lost more than 30. As a defender you feel better when you lose less goals!"

By Vithushan Ehantharajah