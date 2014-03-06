Vietnam defender banned for 28 games over tackle

Dong, who plays for Song Lam Nghe An, was handed the suspension and a fine of 20million VND (£568) for a foul on Hung Vuong An Giang midfielder Nguyen Anh Hung during their V-League clash, which Song Lam Nghe An won 1-0.

Hung is now said to be facing a year on the sidelines, while Dong will be out of action until 2015 as a result of the ban, although Song Lam Nghe An have announced their intention to appeal the decision.

A Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) statement released earlier this week read: "The punishment is meant to be a warning to players throughout the nation, where violent behaviour on the field has gradually become more popular."

However, Song Lam Nghe An coach Nguyen Huu Thang was quick to insist that they would fight the suspension.

"I do not take sides with my player," Thang was quoted as saying by local media.

"I, myself, will fine him if he does wrong. We will appeal because his absence would strongly affect our name and V-League results."