Vietto explains Barcelona snub

Luciano Vietto has explained that he turned down the chance to join Barcelona because he felt he would have a better chance of securing regular first-team action at Sevilla.

The Argentine was desperate to leave Atletico Madrid after a disappointing 2015-16 campaign and was heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou.

However, the 22-year-old striker eventually opted to join Sevilla on a one-year loan deal instead as he feared he would end up warming the bench again at Barcelona.

"At my age, the most important thing is to get regular playing time and to develop," Vietto told El Larguero.

"And I think I will enjoy more playing time at Sevilla than I would have gotten at Barcelona. Plus I think I will get more opportunities here at Sevilla than at Atletico.

"I don't see it as a step backwards, but as a step forward. I was unable to play at my best level at Atletico.

"I want to adapt to my new surroundings as soon as possible."