Villas-Boas confirms Moutinho interest

Interest in the midfielder is high following an impressive showing for Portugal at Euro 2012.

Moutinho has been touted as a replacement for Luka Modric, who looks increasingly likely to leave Spurs this summer.

Manchester United are also thought to be interested in the 25-year-old and Villas-Boas revealed that, while the club are interested in the Porto playmaker, they are also monitoring other targets.

"We are looking at Moutinho with some interest, that does not mean we are not looking at other targets," Villas-Boas said.

The 34-year-old has moved quickly to secure Jan Vertonghen and Gylfi Sigurdsson, from Ajax and Hoffenheim respectively, since arriving at White Hart Lane.