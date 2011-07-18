Villas-Boas not expecting to make big changes

The Portuguese coach is yet to delve heavily into the transfer market since taking the helm at Stamford Bridge, with young Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois looking likely to be his first signing - the 19-year-old underwent a medical in London on Monday.

The West London outfit have been heavily linked with moves for Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Luka Modric and Porto striker Falcao, but a deal for either player has yet to materialise.

And Villas-Boas, 33, believes sweeping changes to the playing staff should not be necessary.

"I am still evaluating things at the moment," he said in The Sun. "It is not that I have to change things radically and I will take it step by step.

"I think it is pretty obvious that we will go into the market at one time or the other but not with radical changes to the team.

"The team will keep itself together and most of the players. Normally people would expect you to arrive at Chelsea and make radical changes.

"We are taking everything on board and making the right decisions. Our arrival is much more about freeing these players and finding their talent rather than making radical changes."