Vinnie Jones blasts David Luiz for ‘hiding when Chelsea are losing’

The Blues were hammered 6-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, their worst defeat since April 1991.

Footballer-turned-actor Jones, who spent the 1991/92 season at Stamford Bridge before joining Wimbledon, pointed the finger at the Brazilian centre-back after the chastening result.

“David Luiz, I think he hides when Chelsea are losing,” he said on TalkSport.

“I saw the game and just thought, ‘what is going on here?’

“When Chelsea are winning, he’s pinging 60-yard balls about and looking good, but every time I’ve seen Chelsea struggle or are losing, Luiz will hide.

“You can’t have that. John Terry was a massive hole to fill and he hasn’t done it for me. He really hasn’t.”