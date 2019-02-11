Vinnie Jones blasts David Luiz for ‘hiding when Chelsea are losing’
Former Chelsea defender Vinnie Jones believes David Luiz must take more responsibility when his team are struggling after a shambolic display against Manchester City.
The Blues were hammered 6-0 at the Etihad in the Premier League on Sunday, their worst defeat since April 1991.
Footballer-turned-actor Jones, who spent the 1991/92 season at Stamford Bridge before joining Wimbledon, pointed the finger at the Brazilian centre-back after the chastening result.
“David Luiz, I think he hides when Chelsea are losing,” he said on TalkSport.
“I saw the game and just thought, ‘what is going on here?’
“When Chelsea are winning, he’s pinging 60-yard balls about and looking good, but every time I’ve seen Chelsea struggle or are losing, Luiz will hide.
“You can’t have that. John Terry was a massive hole to fill and he hasn’t done it for me. He really hasn’t.”
