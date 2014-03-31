Vogts joins Klinsmann as USA special advisor

Part of the Germany team that won the 1974 Cup, Vogts joins Klinsmann – who he coached at Euro 1996 – at the US ahead of Brazil 2014.

Klinsmann said Vogts' experience would be a key for the USA, who will face Germany, Portugal and Ghana in Group G at the World Cup.

In the role, Vogts, who earned 96 Germany caps, will help develop training plans, scouting reports and travel to watch the teams the USA will face in Brazil.

Vogts will continue in his role as Azerbaijan coach, a position he has held since April 2008.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Berti join us as an advisor," Klinsmann said.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, both as a player and a coach, and he knows what it takes to succeed at the highest level.

"He was my coach for Germany in the 1990s and we have a great relationship.

"Through his time as the head coach of Scotland, Nigeria and Azerbaijan, he is obviously very familiar with our opponents in the group stage of the World Cup, and for us this is a huge bonus."

Vogts captained Germany and played at three World Cups and was a successful defender with Borussia Monchengladbach before moving into coaching.

He has managed the likes of Germany, Scotland and Nigeria.