Who is Josie Henning? All you need to know about the BBC Euro 2025 pundit

Josie Henning will be adding her expertise to the Euro 2025 tournament

Josie Henning working as a pundit for Amazon Prime during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Manchester City and Feyenoord at City of Manchester Stadium on November 26, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Josie Henning has won four Champions League titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euro 2025 pundits have been confirmed and former German international Josie Henning is amongst those named.

Henning, who retired in 2018, not only has extensive football knowledge but she also brings credentials with her.

The ex-defender won the Euros in 2013 and claimed the Olympic gold medal in 2016 with Germany.

Josie Henning: Which clubs did she play for?

Josie Henning on a panel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Henning's senior career began at Saarbrucken in 2005, she remained at the club until 2008 when she joined Turbine Potsdam.

During her time in Potsdam she won two Frauen Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the Women's Champions League.

Josie Henning at the Euro 2025 draw

Josie Henning won the Euros in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2011 she moved to Wolfsburg where she picked up more silverware.

Henning won two more Bundesliga titles with Wolfsburg, as well as a German Cup and two Champions League trophies.

She then moved away from German club football with spells at PSG, Arsenal and Lyon.

With Lyon she added another Champions League title to her honours.

Josie Henning playing for Arsenal

Arsenal was the last club Josie Henning played for (Image credit: Getty Images)

She hung up her boots in 2018 while playing for Arsenal.

On the international stage, Henning made her debut in 2010 and went on to win over 40 caps.

As well as the Euros and Olympic gold, Henning won two Algarve Cups with Germany.

Since retiring, Henning has been a pundit and has a podcast with former German teammate Anja Mittag, who is number eight in FourFourTwo's best players of all-time list.

Her punditry work has largely been with Amazon Prime. She is also a UEFA ambassador and has been involved in tournament draws.

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

