Who is Josie Henning? All you need to know about the BBC Euro 2025 pundit
Josie Henning will be adding her expertise to the Euro 2025 tournament
The Euro 2025 pundits have been confirmed and former German international Josie Henning is amongst those named.
Henning, who retired in 2018, not only has extensive football knowledge but she also brings credentials with her.
The ex-defender won the Euros in 2013 and claimed the Olympic gold medal in 2016 with Germany.
Josie Henning: Which clubs did she play for?
Henning's senior career began at Saarbrucken in 2005, she remained at the club until 2008 when she joined Turbine Potsdam.
During her time in Potsdam she won two Frauen Bundesliga titles, the German Cup and the Women's Champions League.
In 2011 she moved to Wolfsburg where she picked up more silverware.
Henning won two more Bundesliga titles with Wolfsburg, as well as a German Cup and two Champions League trophies.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
She then moved away from German club football with spells at PSG, Arsenal and Lyon.
With Lyon she added another Champions League title to her honours.
She hung up her boots in 2018 while playing for Arsenal.
On the international stage, Henning made her debut in 2010 and went on to win over 40 caps.
As well as the Euros and Olympic gold, Henning won two Algarve Cups with Germany.
Since retiring, Henning has been a pundit and has a podcast with former German teammate Anja Mittag, who is number eight in FourFourTwo's best players of all-time list.
Her punditry work has largely been with Amazon Prime. She is also a UEFA ambassador and has been involved in tournament draws.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.